John "Johnny" Thomas Kern Jr., 78, of Forest, passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020, at Runk & Pratt Memory Care Facility. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 58 years, Virginia "Jenny" Megginson Kern. Born in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late John Thomas Kern and Frances Moore Kern. Johnny was a 1960 graduate of E.C. Glass High School. He retired from Overnite Transportation Company with 38 years of service. After retirement, he worked part-time for T&M Motors. Johnny was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served as a trustee for many years. He enjoyed deer hunting and was a member of Church Hill Hunt Club, as well as bowling with the Holy Bowlers and vacationing at Myrtle Beach with family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, John Thomas (Tommy) Kern III and wife, Sharon, of Forest; a daughter, Vick Kern Garrett and husband, Jerald, of Forest; three grandchildren, J.W. Garrett, Jennifer Hankins and husband, Chase, and Ashton Kern; one brother-in-law, R.T. Megginson Jr. and wife, Patricia; three nieces, Penny Escobedo and husband, Alex, Pam Mayberry and husband, Greg, and Paula McNutt and husband, Chris; and two special friends, Bentley and Dale Martin. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. John Flood and the Rev. Randolph Martin officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, C/O Charles Martin, 4914 Sycamore Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or the Alzheimer's Association of America, 3831 Old Forest Road Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.