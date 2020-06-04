John "Johnny" Thomas Kern Jr., 78, of Forest, passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020, at Runk & Pratt Memory Care Facility. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 58 years, Virginia "Jenny" Megginson Kern. Born in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late John Thomas Kern and Frances Moore Kern. Johnny was a 1960 graduate of E.C. Glass High School. He retired from Overnite Transportation Company with 38 years of service. After retirement, he worked part-time for T&M Motors. Johnny was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served as a trustee for many years. He enjoyed deer hunting and was a member of Church Hill Hunt Club, as well as bowling with the Holy Bowlers and vacationing at Myrtle Beach with family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, John Thomas (Tommy) Kern III and wife, Sharon, of Forest; a daughter, Vick Kern Garrett and husband, Jerald, of Forest; three grandchildren, J.W. Garrett, Jennifer Hankins and husband, Chase, and Ashton Kern; one brother-in-law, R.T. Megginson Jr. and wife, Patricia; three nieces, Penny Escobedo and husband, Alex, Pam Mayberry and husband, Greg, and Paula McNutt and husband, Chris; and two special friends, Bentley and Dale Martin. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. John Flood and the Rev. Randolph Martin officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, C/O Charles Martin, 4914 Sycamore Place, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or the Alzheimer's Association of America, 3831 Old Forest Road Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Kern, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries