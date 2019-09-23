Mrs. Carolyn Foster Kerekes, age 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on September 21, 2019, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Tildeon Poe Foster and Mrs. Virginia Wright Foster. She was married to the late Mr. Floyd Foster and later married the late Mr. John F. Kerekes. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Foster. She is survived by two daughters, Mrs. Dana Mayo of Richmond and Mrs. Robin Monroe (Dean) of Gladys; one son, Mr. Keith Poindexter of Brookneal; and three grandchildren, Jason and Eric Bennett of Richmond, and Suzanne Monroe Coleman (Michael) of Brookneal. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 5 p.m. at the Chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.
