Joyce Hawks Kent, age 83, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020, as the result of Alzheimer's. Joyce was a member of Sandusky Baptist Church and a former employee of the Chapstick Company and the Mackie Company. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter J. Kent, her parents, Lorene Hawks and William Hawks; brothers, Raymond, Billy, and Nathan Hawks; and sister, Fay Cash. Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, David and Linda Hawks, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside for her family will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Ed Vogt officiating. Joyce will lie in repose from Monday, March 30, 2020, until 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Please note that funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the 10 person at a time social distancing guidelines in the visitation room. Thank you for your patience and understanding. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Alzheimer's Association or Sandusky Baptist church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
