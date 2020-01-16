Patsy Jean Kennon, 75, of Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Calvin Mack Kennon, Sr. Born on August 15, 1944, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Warren Kennon and the late Helen Moon Kennon and was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Faulkner. She was the retired former co-owner and operator of Specialty Exterminating. In addition to her husband, Patsy is survived by her son, Calvin M. Kennon Jr. and wife, Sabrina, of Madison Heights; her daughters, Sherry W. Shober and husband, Everett, of Appomattox, and Linda K. Staton and husband, William "Bill", of Amherst; her brother, Jerry Kennon of Richmond; six grandchildren, Bruce Shober, Eric Staton, Andrea Eridani, Joshua Shober, Amanda Shapard, and Christen Shober; five great-grandchildren, Ana, Logan, Tommy, James, and William; and special friends, Ed and Edna Tinsley, Maxine Dean, Jean Crews, Susan St. John, Dianne Burns, and Rose Marie Newcomb. The family wishes to thank Dr. Oldham, Dr. Jenkins, Dr. Brady and Patsy's hospice team, who gave her incredible care. The family will receive friends, Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m., at Whitten Monelison Chapel in Madison Heights. A special memorial service, to celebrate Patsy's life, will be held in the spring, at a time, date, and place, to be announced. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Monelison Animal Clinic. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Kennon, Patsy Jean
