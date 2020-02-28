Martin Dieckman Kennedy, 56, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Priscilla Ellen Kennedy and Stephen Michael Kennedy. Martin was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on December 1, 1964. He is survived by six sisters and three brothers; and a host of nieces and nephews. Those wishing to make Memorials please consider Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton, Va. or the Salvation Army.

To plant a tree in memory of Martin Kennedy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

