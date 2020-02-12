Betty Ora Hoops Kennedy, 81, of Forest, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her residence. Born on December 1, 1938 in Cucumber, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Clifton Hoops and Lillian Trivett Hoops. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Shirley Albee, B.J. Hoops and Peggy Ellen Hoops and a son, John Kennedy. Her family moved to Tazewell, Va. and she graduated Tazewell High School Class of 1956. She was nominated "The Most School Spirit" and "Wittiest" by her peers. She also graduated from Little French Beauty School in Bluefield, W.Va. Betty's spirit and wit continued to serve her throughout her lifetime. She was everyone's biggest cheerleader and her wit would force you to fall in love with "this 'ol gal from Tazewell, VA" (aka Bisor & MOMMA K to many). Betty was a beloved pianist and organist of many churches across the world as she was married to an active serviceman of the United States Air Force, Stan Kennedy. Not only did she have her children in tow as the Air Force dictated their location, her beautiful Baby Grand accompanied them as well. She was the star of her own show. Betty's family, friends and faith meant everything to her. She had never met a stranger. Her heart and home were open to anyone and everyone. She was a classy lady who believed in the power of laughter and prayer and in her darkest moments she was comforted by her faith. At any moment she would "slap a sermon on you" and always concluded "Do the right thing because it is the right thing to do" or "This too shall pass". Betty's love for her children was unsurpassed. She was proud of all of their accomplishments and was adored by them. Her laughter and shenanigans were contagious. Her retail management career began at Heironimus in Roanoke when her family retired from the Air Force in 1974. She later went on to manage Lazarus and Catherine's in Lynchburg until an injury forced her into retirement. Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Peggy Ellen Linkenauger and husband, Quinn of Fincastle, Karen Kennedy and Rachel Keys of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Matthew Linkenauger of Fincastle, Adam Linkenauger of Roanoke and her "Baby Boy" Ryan Kennedy of Gulf Shore, Ala.; a great-granddaughter, Paisleigh Kennedy of Mobile, Ala.; and her many nieces and nephews who brought years of love and laughter. Betty adored her Sisters in Christ, "The Dominos Gang" with special loving recognition to Mary Alice Toms, Juanita Presho, Anita Harris, and her lifetime friend, Don Necessary for their unwavering, unconditional love and kindness. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg by Pastor Jonathan Falwell with burial to follow in Forest Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Music Department at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcrematiion.com.
Service information
Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
12:30PM-2:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Feb 14
Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
2:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
