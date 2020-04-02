Albert "Al" Strayer Kemper III, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Frances Gunn Kemper. He is survived by his three sons, Albert Strayer Kemper IV, and his wife, Anna Amacher Kemper, of Columbia, S.C., their three children, Grayson Strayer Kemper of Washington, D.C., Anna (Annie) Langhorne Kemper of Los Angeles, Calif., and Martin Graham Kemper of Columbia, S.C.; Carter Gunn Kemper and his wife, Aimee Guthrie Kemper of Cincinnati, Ohio, their four children, Catherine Langhorne Kemper of Asheville, N.C., Carter Gunn Kemper Jr., Helen McKay Kemper and William Talbott Kemper, all of Cincinnati, Ohio; Hamilton Haas Kemper and his wife, Alison Shiprek Kemper, of Louisville, Ky.; along with their two children, Ellie Frances and Mary Hamilton Kemper. Also, he is survived by his brother, Talfourd Haas Kemper of Roanoke; his sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Kemper Wharton, of Earlysville; and by one niece; and five nephews. Al was born August 19, 1930, in Harrisonburg, the son of the late Elizabeth Haas Kemper and Albert Strayer Kemper Jr., both from Rockingham County, Virginia. He was educated at Miss Blanche Miller's Kindergarten and Continuation School, Memorial Elementary School and Fairview Junior High School, all in Bluefield, W.Va., where he grew up. He continued his education at Virginia Episcopal School, Hampden-Sydney College and the University of Virginia School of Law. He served three years in the United States Army during and following the Korean Conflict. In October 1957, Al moved to Lynchburg, to work for the old First National Trust & Savings Bank and its successors, United Virginia Bank, Crestar Bank, SunTrust Bank, (now Truist Bank) for 33 years. During and following his banking career, he was active in the community, serving with many philanthropic and civic organizations, in recognition of which he received the Lynchburg Regional Chamber of Commerce George Taylor Stewart III Award. He was a communicant of St. John's Episcopal Church, where he served on the Vestry, as a Lay Reader and as Chair of the Stewardship, Outreach and Every-Member Canvas Committees. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to one of the following charities, Hampden-Sydney College, Hampden Sydney, VA 23943-0637, Sackett-Graves Fund, The Greater Lynchburg Community Trust, 101 Paulette Circle, Suite B, Lynchburg, VA 24502, St John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 3123, Lynchburg, VA 24503-0123, Virginia Episcopal School, 400 VES Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503, The Fellowship Endowment Fund, Westminster Canterbury, 501 VES Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503 or a charity of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
