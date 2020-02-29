Mr. Leo Bernard Kelso, 66, of Appomattox, Va., passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was a son of the late Mr. Monroe Kelso Sr. and Mrs. Helen Fleshman Kelso. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2 p.m., from the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home chapel, 1121 Old Courthouse Rd., Appomattox, Va. The Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home is professionally serving the family.

