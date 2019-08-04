Thomas Fawcus Kelsey, 82, of Charlottesville, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born on August 5, 1936, he was the son of the late Norman and Lucile Fawcus Kelsey. Tom loved his country and spent much of his life protecting it in many ways. He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, "Kit" Kelsey; his son, Thomas Kelsey of Deltaville; and his loving Irish Setters. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Jonesboro Cemetery by the Rev. Rick Lord. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
