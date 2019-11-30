Mark Delano Kellam, 58, of Rustburg passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Newport News, September 10, 1961, he was the son of the late Franklin Delano Kellam and Marie Williamson Kellam. One sister, Rosemarie Martyn, also preceded him in death. Mark grew up on the Eastern Shore and raised in Quinby, Virginia. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a mechanic and following his discharge from the military, he got his first job at the airport and later worked for VDOT and Campbell County Schools bus division. Mark enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and hunting. He loved motorcycles and was a NASCAR and Denver Bronco's fan. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Kellam; his daughter, Angela Sheppard; his son, Michael D. Kellam and his wife, Tara; one sister, Peggy Byrd and her husband, Ben; one brother, David Kellam; and six grandchildren, Luke Sheppard, Jason Sheppard, Harland Kellam, Kindin Kellam, Devlin Kellam and Aven Kellam. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the nurses and staff of Centra Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. A memorial service celebrating his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Concord with Pastor Chad Harris officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. The family requests memorial contributions be made to either Centra Hospice or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate.