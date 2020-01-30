Elizabeth McConnell Keesee, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Bernard Oscar Keesee. Born on March 21, 1923, in Coeburn, Va., she was the daughter of the late Sylvester Quay McConnell and the late Virgie Frazier McConnell. Elizabeth was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Larchmont Baptist Church in Norfolk, Va. In addition to her husband and parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by six siblings, Burnis McConnell, Louise Couch, Woodrow McConnell, Billy Ransone, Glenna Holbrook, and Georgie Whited. Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters, Connie K. Fuller and Jane K. Saumenig, both of Lynchburg; one sister; five grandchildren, Michelle F. Arthur and her husband, Brian, Bobby C. Fuller, Matthew R. Saumenig and his wife, Angie, Shawna E. Ireson and her husband, Eddie, and Alisha E. Arbogast and her husband, Rob; nine great-grandchildren, Matt Henry, Casey Arthur, Madison Arthur, Ravin Werthman and her husband, Kyle, Ezra Saumenig, Justice Dooley, Jeremiah Gilliam, Journey Gilliam and Jaxson Gilliam; one great great-grandson, Remington Werthman; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Ireson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times at the residence of Shawna and Eddie Ireson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Centra Hospice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Keesee, Elizabeth McConnell
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Keesee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.