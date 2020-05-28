Barry Revely Keesee, 77, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Peggy Keesee for 46 years. Born in Lynchburg on March 24, 1943, he was the son of the late Revely Keesee and Bertha Keesee. Barry graduated from Rustburg High School, was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a retired Virginia State Trooper with 40 years of service. He is survived by two sons, Ken Keesee and his wife, Carla of Forest, and Keith Keesee and his wife, Susan of Hanover County; a daughter, Kristy Ayers and her husband, Howy of Madison Heights; a sister, Linda Booth and her husband, LC of Concord; and seven grandchildren, who he adored, Will, Sydney, Holden, Revely, Slade, Logan, and Chloe. A private graveside service will be conducted at Cumbie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Judes at www.stjude.org or Virginia State Police Association at vspa.org. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Tags

Load entries