Barry Revely Keesee, 77, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Peggy Keesee for 46 years. Born in Lynchburg on March 24, 1943, he was the son of the late Revely Keesee and Bertha Keesee. Barry graduated from Rustburg High School, was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a retired Virginia State Trooper with 40 years of service. He is survived by two sons, Ken Keesee and his wife, Carla of Forest, and Keith Keesee and his wife, Susan of Hanover County; a daughter, Kristy Ayers and her husband, Howy of Madison Heights; a sister, Linda Booth and her husband, LC of Concord; and seven grandchildren, who he adored, Will, Sydney, Holden, Revely, Slade, Logan, and Chloe. A private graveside service will be conducted at Cumbie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Judes at www.stjude.org or Virginia State Police Association at vspa.org. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.