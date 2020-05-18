May 29, 1956 - Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lynchburg Va., on May 13, 2020, from natural causes. Joseph was born on May 29, 1956, in Newport, R.I. He attended Rogers High School. He earned his Bachelors degree from Providence College and his Masters and PhD degrees from Brown University. He was the recipient of both the Father Hickey Science Award and The ACS award in analytical chemistry. He worked for most of his career as a plasma physicist with a focus on fuel cells and nuclear energy. He was the author of a number of scientific publications and held several patents. He worked as a research scientist in Troy, Mich., and Woburn, Mass., in the early years of his career. He eventually settled in Lynchburg, Va., where he worked as a research chemist for McDermott Inc, and a Research Engineer for BWXT. He was a senior technical specialist with Babcock and Wilcox nuclear operations. At the time of his death he was working as a consultant with BWXT and was an adjunct professor at Lynchburg College in the Department of Chemistry. Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Keeley of Newport, R.I. He leaves behind his mother, Glenna Keeley of Lynchburg, Va.; his sisters, Kathleen Bishop (Paul) of Chevy Chase, Md., and Patricia Bragg (Mark) of Pittsfield, Vt.; a brother, Jim Keeley of Buffalo, N.Y., as well as several nieces and nephews. His passing leaves a void in our family that will never be filled, but his inherent goodness and love will impact our family for generations. A private celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Society. Heritage Services
