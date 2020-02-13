A celebration of life and legacy for Bishop Alfred M. Kee II will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Biltmore Church, 801 Fairview Rd., Asheville, NC 28803 with Bishop Paul L. Kee eulogist. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held 10 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 962 Old US Highway 70, Black Mountain, NC 28711. Military Rites will be provided at both the church and cemetery. Condolences may be emailed to BishopAKee2ndTributes@gmail.com. Courtesy of Community Funeral Home
