Lee Keaton, 85, loving wife of Ed Keaton, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Per the wishes of Lee, the family will hold a private graveside service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lelia “Lee” Keaton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries