Donnivan "DJ" Lee Justis Donnivan "DJ" Lee Justis, 51, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was the husband of Tonya Ann Justis. Born on August 7, 1968, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Sylvia Carol Hackworth Henderson and the late Emory Carlyle Justis Jr. DJ was a utility supervisor for the Amherst County Service Authority. He served our country in the United States Navy during Desert Storm. He was a loving son, husband, stepfather, brother, grandfather and friend. In addition to his wife and mother, DJ is survived by four stepchildren, Chelsea Phillips and her fiancé, Vic Aldridge, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Dylan Phillips of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Kinsley Mayberry and her husband, Lukas, of Lynchburg and Tiffany Hudnall of Lynchburg; one brother, Chip Justis and his wife, Charlotte, of Lynchburg; two stepbrothers, Steve Roberts of Lynchburg and Joey Roberts of Roanoke; five grandchildren and one on the way; and other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 16. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.