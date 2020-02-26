Donnivan "DJ" Lee Justis Donnivan "DJ" Lee Justis, 51, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was the husband of Tonya Ann Justis. Born on August 7, 1968, in Lynchburg, he was the son of Sylvia Carol Hackworth Henderson and the late Emory Carlyle Justis Jr. DJ was a utility supervisor for the Amherst County Service Authority. He served our country in the United States Navy during Desert Storm. He was a loving son, husband, stepfather, brother, grandfather and friend. In addition to his wife and mother, DJ is survived by four stepchildren, Chelsea Phillips and her fiancé, Vic Aldridge, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Dylan Phillips of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Kinsley Mayberry and her husband, Lukas, of Lynchburg and Tiffany Hudnall of Lynchburg; one brother, Chip Justis and his wife, Charlotte, of Lynchburg; two stepbrothers, Steve Roberts of Lynchburg and Joey Roberts of Roanoke; five grandchildren and one on the way; and other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 16. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

