Lance Raymond Jordan died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at his home in Richmond, Va. Lance was born September 6, 1969 in Lynchburg, Va. He was a devoted NFL football fan of the Washington Redskins. He is predeceased by his father, Larry Owen Jordan; grandmother, Lillie T. Jordan; grandparents, Fontaine P. and Beatrice R. Ware; uncle, Fontaine P. Ware Jr.; and his beloved nanny, Grace Irene Coles. Lance is survived by his two daughters, Peyton Fontaine Jordan and Lila Faye Jordan, along with their mother, Penny Stockdale Jordan of Forest, Va.; mother, Beverly Ware Jordan and companion, Blake Montgomery of Richmond, Va.; his father's companion, Cheryl Allen; childhood step-mother, Diane Dean; brother, Fontaine Scott Jordan and his wife, Lindsay Stone and their children, Angelyn Jordan, Saffron Jordan, and Willy Stone. of Richmond, Va.; aunts, Kaye Ware Mathews, Louise Fontaine Ware, and Frankie Ware Farmer, and her husband, Kenneth Farmer; uncle, Raymond Jordan; cousins, Darlene Allen, Elizabeth Arthur, Lynn Crawford, Stephanie Hyman, Ginger Farmer Johnson, Donna Jordan, Cindy Mathews, Margo Riedel, and Donnie Thompson; and life-long friends, The Cunningham Family, Stephen Nasta, Jimmy Thompson, Stephon White, and many more. A memorial service celebrating Lance's life will be hosted for friends by Lance's mother and the Ware family at Acorn Hill on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a brief service at 6 p.m. The family will lovingly spread his ashes to join his cherished dog, Sydney, at the family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital / Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or your local ASPCA.
