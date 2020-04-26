Jaguar Christopher Jordan Jaquar Christopher Jordan "Jag", 30, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born to Chris Jordan and the late Yolanda Vaughan on October 12, 1989. Those left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Safiya Jordan and Zella Jordan; his fiancée, Chalique Read; two sisters, Porsche Vaughan and Mercedes Vaughan; one bother, Montez Jordan, a host of many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Family and friends may view on Monday, April 27, 2020, from 10 am until 6 p.m. on Monday. Service will follow COVID19 VA State of Emergency declaration. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

