Herbert Lawson Jordan, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Runk and Pratt in Forest. Born on February 24, 1937, in Charlotte County, he was the son of the late Russell Lowell Jordan and the late Ethelyn Gibson Jordan. Herbert was a retired assembly worker for Babcock Wilcox Company, where he served for 36 years. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church and attended Thomas Road Baptist Church. Herbert was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed racing, hunting, reading his Bible, sitting on the porch and donating to many charities. In addition to his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by his brother, Clifton Jordan. Herbert is survived by his children, Samantha Rosser and her husband, Glenn, of Madison Heights, Lawson Jordan and his wife, Kathy, of Evington, and Dwayne Jordan and his wife, Lisa, of Bedford; one sister, Hilda J. Rudder of Brookneal; six grandchildren, Shannon Burns and her husband, Joey, Jennifer Boyd and her husband, John, Doug Jordan, Kimberly Boyd and her husband, Shea, Ian Jordan and Eli Jordan; four great-grandchildren, Blake, Kaylin, Kloey and Kenzy; niece and nephew, Tommy and Theresa; and other loving family members and friends. A private, graveside service will be conducted at Midway Baptist Church in Charlotte County. There will be no visitation hours at the funeral home. In loving remembrance of Mr. Jordan, please consider donating to a favorite charity. St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society, Wounded Warriors, and the Alzheimer's Association were just some of the charities where he made donations. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
