November 15, 1940 - May 21, 2020 Christine E. Jordan, of Madison Heights, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 2020, at Rose Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends may view on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave. Lynchburg, VA 24504

