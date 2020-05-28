Christine E. Jordan November 15, 1940 - May 20, 2020 Christine E. Jordan, 79, of Madison Heights, Virginia, entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 15, 1940, to the late Rufus R. and Goldie (Mosby) Rucker in Amherst County, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Jordan Sr. of 53 years; three sisters, Hester Rucker, Josephine Plummer and Gladys Kelly; and four brothers-in-law, Lester Bradley, Thomas Snead, Allen Kelly and Leroy Morgan. Christine is survived by one devoted daughter, Kathy Jordan of Huntsville Alabama; two loving sons, Robert Jordan Jr (Phillina) of Lynchburg, and Troy Jordan of Madison Heights; one brother, Theodore Rucker (Gaynelle); three sisters, Florence Bradley of Lynchburg, Margaret "Susie" Snead of Lynchburg, and Ophelia "Fee" Morgan of Richmond; one brother-in-law, John W. Plummer of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren, Dwan Paige (Katrina), Shaun Wilson (Diana), Jeremy Bell, Jasmine Jordan; two bonus granddaughters Shartice "Ticey" Giles and "Sharquia "Kia" Thomas ; six great-grandchildren, Xavier, Isaiah, and Na'Kyla (Bell), Maddison, Olivia, and Benjamin (Wilson); a bonus great-grandson, Bradley Kloepfer; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 2020, at Rose Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry D Snead, Officiating and the Rev. Donald Hamlette, Eulogist. Family and friends may view on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.

