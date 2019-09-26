Zachary Von Jones, age 28, of Forest, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 7, 1991, in Lynchburg. Zachary was a member of Forest United Methodist Church and was employed by W.R. Grachan & Company. He was an avid golfer, a major fan of UVA Cavalier Sports and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. His paternal grandparents, Mickey and Jean Jones preceded him in death. Survivors include his parents, Jerry and Kathy Jones; sister, Brandi Jones; twin brother, Brian Jones; brother, Jeremy Jones; sister, Ashleigh Lineberry and husband, Addison; maternal grandparents, Hershel and Dottie Fortney; special aunts, Debra Jones and husband, Barry, Bonnie Lipscomb and husband, Art, and Audrey Lindsay and husband, Bill; a special great aunt and grandmother, Helen Adamson; as well as his best friend, Alex Eubank. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Bill Burleigh officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department, 1645 Thomas Jefferson Road, Forest, VA 24551 or the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
