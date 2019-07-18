Raymond "Sonny" Louis Jones, 81, of Forest, passed away at his home on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was the loving husband of Marie Whittaker Jones. Born Saturday, July 9, 1938, in Baltimore, Md., Raymond was a son of the late Raymond Wilson Jones and the late Sarah Gaskins Jones. In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by his children, Sheri Jones Sites (Curtis) of Bedford, Va. and David R. Jones of Charleston, S.C.; grandchildren Amanda Jones of Bedford, Va. and Lance (LJ) Jones of Gladys, Va.; brother Donny L. Jones (Joy) of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. Sonny grew up in White Stone, Va. He enlisted in the Navy at a young age and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard with many service awards. He was a life member of Mariner Lodge No. 2 and a longtime member of Lakewood Baptist Church. He was a loving husband and dedicated father. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A celebration of Raymond's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lakewood Baptist Church with the Rev. Dan Manley officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to Lakewood Baptist Church, 2469 Sunburst Road, Evington, Va., 24550. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.