Mr. Larry Lee Jones "Nick", of 162 Crabapple Lane, Amherst, departed this life on July 15, 2019, after a long illness at Guggenheimer Health and Rehab. He was born on January 29, 1955, the son of the late Edith Page Jones and the late Colonel William Jones. He is preceded in death by four brothers Robert, Norman, Billy and Franklin Jones. He is survived by seven sisters Betty (Paul) Blair of Washington, D.C., Annie Moss of Madison Heights, Mary (Aaron) Rucker of Evington, Grenda (John) Wilkes of Lynchburg, Pauline Jones (Dennis), Alberta Sandidge (Mike) and Shirley (Paul) Collins of Amherst; four brothers, James "Wammie" Jones (Phyllis), Samuel "Sam" Jones (Jessie) both of Amherst, Earl (Lisa) Jones and C.W. "June Bug" (Starr) Jones Jr., both of Maryland; three aunts, Mary (Lloyd) Burruss of Palmyra, Lucille Campbell of Chesapeake, Marjorie Morse of Charlottesville; a devoted niece, LaTesha Saunders; very special friends, Melvin and Roberta Martin and sons; and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church Coolwell with the Rev. Charles Frye officiating. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.