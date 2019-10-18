Mrs. Joyce Marie Jones, born May 23, 1953, passed away at her home in Gladstone, Va., on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born to the late Harry and Lucille Ellis. Joyce was united in holy matrimony to her high school "sweetie", Charlie Lee Jones Sr. in April of 1972. This union was blessed with three children. Joyce is remembered as a beloved wife, mother, caregiver and homemaker. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lucille Ellis; her sister, Katherine Epps; her brother, John Ellis; and her son, Kevin Lee Jones. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her beloved husband of 47 years, Charlie Lee Jones Sr. of Va.; son, Charlie Lee Jones Jr. of Va.; daughter, Sherri Lee Mitchell (Jamell, Sr.) of Va.; two brothers, Henry Ellis ( Deborah) of N.C., and Harry Ellis Jr. (Neicey) of Texas; two sisters, Martha Ellis of Md., and Lynda Jones (Walter) of Va.; five grandchildren, Chante Marie Jones, Ava Sariece Brown, Jamell Mitchell, Jr. Justin Lee Mitchell, and Jaylynn Marie Mitchell; as well as a host of other family and friends who all loved her dearly. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Montreal Baptist Church with the Rev. James Rose, officiating. The interment will be held in the family cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
