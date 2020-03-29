Jeane Logan Jones, 93, of Lynchburg, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ebbert Edwin Jones Sr. Mrs. Jones was born September, 10, 1926, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late George Logan and the late Lelia Marshall Logan. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and retired from Lynchburg General Hospital. She is survived by her two sons, Pete Jones and his wife, Suzanne and Rick Jones and wife, Mary; four grandchildren, Peter Jones and wife, Katherine, Courtney Hopkins and husband, Kevin; Meagan Jones and Connor Jones; sisters-in-law, Helen Riley-Ross and husband, Charlie, Betsy Jamerson and Ann Jones. In addition, she is survived by her very special friends, Tammy Kincaid and Reece; and many beloved nephews and nieces. A private service will be conducted. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
