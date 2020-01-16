Horace David "Butch" Jones II, entered eternal peace on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He battled cancer as a strong and brave warrior and fought the good fight with God by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace David Jones Sr. and Fannie Lee Jones, and his beloved wife, Geneva R. Jones. Horace was a devoted member of Piney Grove Baptist Church accepting Christ as a young boy. Horace was a Vietnam War veteran. He was employed and retired from Virginia Power, now known as Dominion Energy, for 37 years. He was married to the love of his life, Geneva R. Jones, for 48 years before her passing in February 2019. Horace leaves three children to cherish his memory, Horace D. Jones III of Madison Heights, Va., Jacqueline Wilborne (Damian) of Fairfax, Va., and Clifton Jones of Waynesboro, Va.; and his sisters, Nina McIlwain of Mechanicsville, Va. and Evelyn Richerson (Ashby) of Richmond, Va. He also leaves three grandchildren behind who loved their Papa dearly, Jason Jones, Mia and Nadia Wilborne, and a host of nephews, nieces, brother and sisters-in-law, cousins, and friends. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Pastor, the Rev. Charles Lewis, officiating and the Rev. Tinsley, as eulogist. The interment will be held at the Briarwood Cemetery, in Amherst. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.DavisTurner.com. Service of comfort rendered by DavisTurner Funeral Service.
