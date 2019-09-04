Herbert "Hut" Sidney Jones Herbert "Hut" Sidney Jones, 91, of Gladstone, went to be with his heavenly father on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born in Nelson County, on October 19, 1927, to the late Albert and Estelle Jones. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Lila Tyree Jones; his siblings, Raymond and Claira; and his son-in-law, Joe Hughes. He is survived by sisters, Ethel Tyree, Pearl Angus, Myrtle Adams and "special sister", Jean Jones. He is also survived by his devoted children, William Jones, Linda Hughes, and Phillip Jones (Dawn); nine grandchildren, Wanda Branch (Darrell), Candice Clark (Ron), Ben Hughes, Jaime Justus (Chris), Melanie Mays (Jason), P.J. Jones (Felicia), Brittany Cook (John), Kenny Jones and Jacob Jones; his 17 great-grandchildren, Kim Bryant (Steve), D.J. Branch (Robin), Kristen Ragland (Austin), Peyton Clark, Dylan Clark, Graham Hughes, Evelyn Hughes, Molly Hughes, Miller Hughes, Dakota Justus, Madison Justus, Hunter Mays, Benjamin Jones, Brianna Jones, Cadence Jones, Bryleigh Cook, and Adalynn Cook; and his five great great-grandchildren, Chelsey Bryant, Chloe Bryant, Willa Mae Branch, Easton Ragland and Trenton Ragland and a 6th to make their arrival in March. He also leaves behind many other family and friends that will cherish his memory. Through God's guiding hand he led Hut to accomplish many things in life that he was proud of, but God and Faith always came first in his life. One of those accomplishments was finishing Adult Education courses after retirement. He retired from VDOT after 37 years of service as a supervisor, but enjoyed operating the motor grader best. Even after retirement, he contracted in the winter for snow removal. While working for VDOT, he also pastored The Church God in Gladstone of 35 years. He faithfully supported the church and the fellowship and kept the church from closing even though the congregation was small. He led the worship ministry program weekly at Fairmont Crossing Health and Rehabilitation in Amherst . On Thursday mornings he broadcast a devotional ministry on local channel AM 1420. Along with his devotion and passion for ministry and following God's word he also enjoyed playing music and singing, farming, hunting and fishing and enjoying time with his family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019, at Driskill Funeral Home, in Amherst. Interment will follow at the Jones Family Cemetery on Norwood Road, in Gladstone . The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the nurses and staff of Runk & Pratt, Leesville Road, Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst, www.driskillfuneralchapel.com.
