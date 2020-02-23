Mr. Garry Neil Jones entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born in Lynchburg, Va. on March 17, 1952, to the late Miss Rachel Hester Jones. Garry joined Diamond Hill Baptist Church, during the pastorate of the Reverend Virgil Woods. To cherish his memory are Rosa Callaham, his partner of over 40 years; sons, Darrick Jones (Shannon) and Donte Jones (Nikita); a sister, Monek Jones; grandchildren, Kendal Patterson, Lydia Jones, and Madison Jones; a niece; and a host of nephews. Garry had an extended family with half-siblings, Avis, Bruce, Yvonne, Janice, and Tracy Elliott; cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who also loved him dearly. The family is receiving friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Community Funeral Home and other times at his home and the home of his sister, Monek Jones from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St., Lynchburg. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.

