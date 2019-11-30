Mrs. Elaine Davis Jones, age 84, of Concord, died on November 27, 2019, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late James Samuel Davis and Leo Carr Davis. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Oscar Depriest Calloway and Alvin Junior Jones; and two children, James Edward Calloway and Hudsay Depriest Calloway. She is survived by one daughter, Loretta Calloway Epperson (Lavell) of Clover; four sons, Norrys Orlander Calloway Sr. of Concord, Howard Aldophus Calloway of Altavista, Oscar Albert Calloway of Concord, and Aovin Uyllses Calloway (Linda Sue) of Brookneal; three stepchildren, Samuel Jones, Priscilla Adams and Clarence Jones, all of Gretna; two sisters, Lucy McDaniel of Evington, and Nell Monroe of Gladys; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; devoted caregivers, Samantha Wade and Dorian Elam; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Altavista, with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
