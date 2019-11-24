A funeral service for Delani Ray Jones will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be held in the City Cemetery. Family and friends will asseble at the funeral home. Community Funeral Home directing
