Brent Gared Jones was born on January 25, 1967. He entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Brent was the youngest of six children born to the late Gladys M. Jones and Harry P. Jones Sr. In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry Peyton Jones Jr. and Lonnie Jones; a sister, Brenda R. Smith; a niece, Cher Randolph; two nephews, Darroll Andre Randolph and Lonnie Jones Jr. Brent was educated in the Lynchburg graduating in 1984 from Heritage High School. He loved football and played for Heritage Pioneers. His favorite NFL team was the Redskins. Brent is our sweetie pie baby brother. If you knew him, you knew he had a kind heart and good personality and he loved his sister's chicken and pizza. Brent was looking forward to starting over in Ohio. He was baptized at an early age at Smyrna Seventh Day Adventist Church where he attended with his family. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Janice Jones Linthicum (Mike); one loving brother and a loving supportive sister-in-law, Shelia Wilson Jones of Ohio; a nephew, Taj L. Jones of Lynchburg; one great-nephew, Joshlon Huckaby of Richmond; one great-niece, Jorian Huckaby of Richmond; and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Amazing Grace Ministries. Community Funeral Home directing.
