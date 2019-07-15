Avery Garry Jones, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Jones. Born in Pikeville, Kentucky on March 3, 1931, he was the son of the late Jesse James Jones and Hazel Cline Jones. He began his working career in construction. He participated in the construction of both I-64 and I-81 and later operated his own construction company for a number of years. Following his construction career, he began a second career in trucking and retired from owning and operating Avery G. Jones Trucking Co. Having lived in Fredericksburg for a number of years, he and his wife attended Kings Highway Baptist Church and locally are members of Heritage Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, one brother, Robert Lee Jones, preceded him in death. In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, Keith Jones of Chester, Ava Hallam and husband, Tom, of S. Dartmouth, Mass., Rebecca Waters and husband, Eddie, of Fredericksburg, Joyce Avery Simmons and husband, John, of Forest, Jesse James Jones and wife, Amanda, of San Diego, Calif., Sidney Coyt Jones and wife, Calista, of Temecula, Calif.; one sister, Phyllis Brannon of Kingsport, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Carlin Dempsey officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Sherando United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sherando, Virginia, at 4 p.m. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the American Heart Association, www.heart.org or the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.