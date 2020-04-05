Woody Dillard Johnson, 79, of Lynchburg passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia Ayers Johnson. Born on December 21, 1940, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Walter Dillard Johnson and the late Dorothy Collins Johnson. Woody retired as Lab Tech with B&W. He enjoyed spending time at Smith Mountain Lake and traveling with his wife. Woody is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Baumgardner and husband Jay; grandson, Carson Baumgardner; brother, Larry Johnson; two nieces; and one nephew. There will be no formal services at this time. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Johnson family (239-0331).

To plant a tree in memory of Woody Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries