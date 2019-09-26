William Thomas Johnson Jr., of Lynchburg, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Mt. Obed Baptist Church Cemetery. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing

