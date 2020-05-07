William "Billy" Posye Johnson William "Billy" Posye Johnson, age 89, of Gretna died on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Centra Gretna Medical Center. Born November 20, 1930, in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Watson Posye Johnson and Louise Maisie McCormick Johnson. He was predeceased by his wife, Emma Jean Nuckols Johnson; a son, Milton Lee Johnson; a sister-in-law, Ida Johnson; two infant sisters; and a sister in spirit and love, Ruby Allen Coffey. Mr. Johnson was a member and former Superintendent of Sunday School at St. Andrews United Methodist Church. He was a farmer and took over Mt. Airy Roller Mills at the age of 17 due to the death of his father. Mr. Johnson was a member of the Masons, Polk Lodge 61 A.F. & A.M. He was active in many organizations and served on many boards including the Pittsylvania Soil and Water Conservation District Board, Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board, Pittsylvania County Farm Bureau, USDA Farm Services Agency County Committee, USDA ASCS Community Committee, Renan Young Farmers, and Climax Ruritan Club. He is survived by one son, William Posye Johnson II and wife, Jo Ellen of Fincastle; one daughter, Martha Moore and husband, Curtis of Mineral; one brother, Stanley Johnson of Woodbridge; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Christine Moore, Victoria Ann Moore, and William Posye Johnson III. Private graveside services will be conducted at Gretna Burial Park by the Rev. Kyle Uselton with Masonic Rites by Polk Lodge 61 A.F. & A.M. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.