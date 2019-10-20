Thomas Edward Johnson, 68 , of Evington, transitioned on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at his residence. A celebration of Thomas' life will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
