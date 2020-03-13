Thelma Jean Updike Johnson, 81, of 902 Seventh Street, Altavista, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was the wife of the late Clay "C.D." Dewey Johnson Jr. She was born on October 23, 1938, in Pittsylvania County, a daughter of the late Emmett Hamilton Updike and Leona Dalton Updike. She was a member of First Southern Baptist and a retired employee of Burlington Industries. Thelma was a chair person for the March of Dimes, she taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir. She enjoyed fishing, baseball, The Yankees and gardening. Thelma was an Awana Leader and organized the senior meal at the church monthly. She is survived by many friends and loved ones. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Green Hill Cemetery by the Rev. Sam Kanus and the Rev. Bobby Brumfield. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider First Southern Baptist Church, 708 Prospect Road, Hurt, VA 24563. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Service information
Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
7:00PM-8:30PM
Finch and Finch, Altavista
809 Main St.
Altavista, VA 24517
Mar 14
Graveside Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Green Hill Cemetery
300 Westwood Drive
Altavista, VA 24517
