Kenneth Scott Johnson, 78, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory of Lynchburg assisted the family. We incorrectly typed our website. Our correct website is www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com. We apologize for any inconvenience. Donations in memory of Mr. Johnson may be made to the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24501, or to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Development Office, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, ATTN: Bill Hadden Helper Fund.

