Kenneth Scott Johnson, 78, husband of Karan Spencer Johnson for 43 years, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Centra Specialty Hospital. Born in Lynchburg January 6, 1942, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Edna Gallagher Johnson. Mr. Johnson was educated in the Campbell County School System, leaving Brookville High School in 1959 at the beginning of his junior year to join the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army. His first duty assignment was at Ft. Jackson, S.C. and then at Ft. Bragg, in Fayetteville, N.C. His overseas tours were in Okinawa and South Viet Nam prior to the actual conflict. While he was in South Viet Nam on maneuvers, Mr. Johnson was informed of the death of his brother, Douglas "Doug" Johnson in a car accident. Upon completion of his three year military obligation, Mr. Johnson returned to Brookville High School to finish his junior and senior years, graduating with the class of 1964. He was a skilled maintenance mechanic having been employed at the Lynchburg Foundry at Mt. Athos, and Ross Laboratories in Altavista. He was a former member of American Legion Post 16, and Marsh Memorial United Methodist Church. He proudly and consistently supported our nation's Viet Nam veterans and the POW-MIA movement. In addition to his wife, Karan, Mr. Johnson is survived by his sister Kathryn Johnson Drury; a son, Donald B. Johnson from his first marriage to Barbara Lambert Johnson; three grandsons, Justin, Kenneth and Samuel Johnson; a sister-in-law, Brenda Spencer; a paternal aunt, Phyllis Johnson Gilliam; numerous Johnson and Gallagher cousins; and his beloved Australian Shepherd, Ori. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory of Lynchburg assisted the family. Per Mr. Johnson's request, he has been cremated and his ashes privately distributed. Also, at his request, no memorial service is planned. His family would like to extend their heart felt thanks to the staff at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital and Centra Specialty Hospital for their care and concern. Donations in memory of Mr. Johnson may be made to the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24501, or to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Development Office, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, ATTN: Bill Hadden Helper Fund. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family through the funeral home website, www.heritagefuneralcremation.com, or by calling the funeral home at (434) 239-2405.
