Ruby Louise Staton Johnson, 82, of Forest, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of Julian Douglas Johnson. Born November 13, 1938, in Amherst County, she was the daughter of the late Abner Garrett Staton and the late Hattie Tomlin Staton. Ruby was a retired inspector at Wynn's Precision, and a member of Hyland Heights Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by six brothers and five sisters. In addition to her husband, Ruby is survived by her children, Donna Letchford (Vincent) of Monroe, Michael D. Johnson (Phyllis) of Forest and Beverly Dawn Goff (Christopher) of Big Island; one sister, Maggie S. Tyree of Lynchburg; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Robert Adcock officiating. Entombment will follow at the Fort Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

