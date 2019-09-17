Robert L. "Buck" Johnson departed this life September 15, 2019, quietly at his residence with his loving wife and children by his side. He was born on March 9, 1943, to the late Flora Woodson Johnson and Sidney Johnson. Buck retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 32 years of service. He was a member of Bolling Hill Men's Chorus prior to joining Tree of Life Ministries (Timberlake). He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Florence Johnson of 52 years; two daughters, Yolonda Johnson of Charlottesville, and Katrina Johnson Scott and Lorman Scott Jr. of Winchester; four granddaughters, Chrishonda and Christal Davis, Kadijah and Zhakia Scott; two great-grandchildren, Noah Jones and Naomi West; and three sisters, Virginia Harvey of Monroe, Edith Chilton, and Margrette and William Reid of Madison Heights. He was preceded in death by nine siblings, Richard, Randolph, Jimmy, and Dale Johnson, Grace, Bernice, and Anna Johnson, Flossie Small, and Mary Cabell; sisters-in-law, Mary Miller (Roosevelt), Flora Anderson, Edith Turner, and Alberta and Mable Johnson; and two brothers-in-law, Joseph Turner (Chris), and Otis Turner (Linda). Special thanks to his doctors, nurses, UEW, his wife Florence, team of caregivers, and devoted friends that include Beth, Bill, and Gary. All food should be taken to Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502, on the day of the service. A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Tree of Life Ministries at 1 p.m. with burial following at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
