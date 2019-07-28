A memorial service celebrating the life of Robert Kelgor Johnson will be conducted at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund or the American Lung Association. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Load entries