Robert Bruce Johnson, 77, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, July 27, 2019, at First Unitarian Church, 818 Court Street, Lynchburg. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
