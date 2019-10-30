Rita Harder Johnson, 75, of Monroe, died Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was the wife of Richard Johnson. Rita grew up in Missouri and lived in New York and Virginia. In their travels, Richard and Rita found their special place in the Blue Ridge Mountains and have lived here for 19 years. Rita was an accomplished artist who worked as a graphic artist and technical writer. She won numerous awards for her art. She was an active member of her church's Praise Band bringing her love for God to the congregation each week. She loved to be out in nature and always had a flower-filled garden. With her husband, Richard, she is survived by her son, Keith; daughters, Robyn and Rene; and brother, Raymond (Janice). She had nieces and nephews that she loved in Missouri and New York. A celebration of Rita's life will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Amelon United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Mark Tinsley officiating. Memorial donations can be made to the Amelon United Methodist Church. Flowers can be sent to Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg, 220 Breezewood Dr. Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.