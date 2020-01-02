Olivia Joy Johnson, born on June 13, 1997, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Olivia was born and raised in St. Paul, Minn. and was recently living in Lynchburg, Va. where she was working for The News & Advance as a staff reporter. Growing up, Olivia was home educated and during her schooling she participated in volleyball, ice skating, and choir. She was extremely involved in church and her faith was evident to all she encountered. Her friends and family have countless stories where Olivia has impacted their lives through her faith and her passionate love of people. Olivia was an amazing example of how to truly live out your faith by deeds and not just through words. Her family was also very important to her and she always looked forward to her summers at the family cabin and going to Northern Pines for family camp where she served as a counselor in various programs. One of the most important relationships in Oliva's life was the relationship she had with her sisters. Olivia was the middle of three sisters who brought her so much laughter and friendship. Olivia's relationship with her sisters was special as she had a unique, individual relationship with each one, but collectively their bond was unbreakable. She also gained a cherished brother in Mitch, whom she loved. Though their bond was new it was strong. Olivia graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2018 with a degree in journalism and an excitement of sharing her gift of writing with the world. After her graduation, she felt called to do mission work in Paris, France where she worked with college students through outreach programs. Olivia lived up to her middle name, Joy, and truly brought joy and light to others through her life, her faith, her involvement with Cru and her mission work in Paris, France. Olivia had an amazing zest for life and her adventurous spirit allowed her to enjoy traveling, try new experiences and dream big. She got her first journalism job in Lynchburg, Va. where she made new friends in a short time. Olivia was passionate in all she did and even though her time on this earth was cut short, her passion for family, friends and those she met has created a lasting impression. Olivia's personal relationship and love for Jesus was the most important thing in her life. She followed His leading and calling for her life - from Minnesota to France to Virginia, continuing to show His love to every single person she met. Through His promise, we take comfort in knowing that Olivia is safe in the solace of our Savior's arms and we know that Olivia didn't meet Jesus alone. Olivia's sweet friend, Micaela Schneider, entered His gates alongside Olivia and we know they are rejoicing in His presence. They will both be missed dearly. She is survived by her parents, Gary and Kristan (Lueders) Johnson; her sisters, Abbey (Mitch) Fredrickson and Emma Johnson; grandpa, Marty Lueders and fiancee, Jan Hanson; grandparents, Merle and Charlene Johnson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her grandma, Carole Lueders. The memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fridley, 61 Mississippi St NE, Fridley, MN 55432. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the family. Funds will be donated to support the ministry of the Paris Cru Team.
Johnson, Olivia Joy
To plant a tree in memory of Olivia Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.