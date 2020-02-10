The line to Heaven is long! On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Yvonne Patricia Johnson-Napier reached the front of the line and entered into the Heavenly Gates to be greeted by many loved ones and friends. Yvonne was born on April 25, 1945, in Lynchburg, Va., the oldest daughter of the late Aaron and Clara Alexander. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Irvin Napier. Yvonne is survived by one son, Melvin (Kim) Johnson Jr. of Richmond, Va.; one daughter, Pamela (Joyce Waddy) Johnson of Kents Store, Va.; two grandsons, Corey Johnson and Cameron Johnson, both of Richmond, Va.; one brother, David Alexander of Lynchburg, Va.; one sister, Deborah (Michael) Marshall of Lynchburg, Va.; one brother-in-law, George Napier of Madison Heights, Va.; three sisters-in-law; one niece, Brea Marshall; three nephews, Charles Hogue Jr., Mike Hogue and Rodney Hogue; two godsons, Jahmal Brown and Trey Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Latonka and Towanda Petty, Ta'leya and Heather Bolen and Nelson Jones for their assistance with a recent illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider St. Jude Children's Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at White Rock Baptist Church, Lynchburg. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.
