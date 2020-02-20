Chief Master Sargent E9 Morris Johnson departed this life on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Shalimar, Fla. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis L. Johnson of Shalimar, Fla. and a sister-in-law, Vivan Hudson of Lynchburg. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Fla. Courtesy of Commuity Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Morris Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
