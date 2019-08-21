Mary Lou Johnson, 63, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at UVA Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Wayne Lynn Johnson. Born on December 18, 1955, in Loch Haven, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert LeRoy Laird and Isabelle Maxine Laird. She was a graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School and the Robert Packer School of Radiology. She was retired from Centra Health after 39 years of service as a Radiology Technologist and was a member of Memorial Christian Church. She loved the Red Sox, Penn State and Styx music. She also enjoyed flowers and baking. She ran the clock for the Colonial Officials Association for football and a wrestling tournament guru. She is survived by her son, Jeremy and his fiancée, Amanda; two brothers, Greg Laird and Steven Laird, both of Danville, Pa.; one step-grandchild, Andrew Fitzgerald; numerous nieces and nephews; and her "fur babies", Joe, Ella and Winnie. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 3140 Chapparal Rd, # 104, Roanoke, VA 24018, or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness, 4910 Valley View Rd. NW #212, Roanoke, VA 24012. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family, On-line condolences can be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
