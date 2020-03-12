Mary Lee Creasy Johnson, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She is survived by a son, Todd E. Johnson and his wife, Angi. Born on January 10, 1931, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Elsie Dickerson Creasy and was also preceded by two sisters, Elena Moraniec and Eugenia Rajewski. She retired after 35 years from Frances Denny (Chap Stick), was involved with Ageless Wonders, was a caregiver and wanted to make sure everyone around her was happy. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at Heritage Funeral Service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 434-239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Service information
Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
